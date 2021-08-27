Free medical camp set up for traffic cops

A medical camp has been set up at traffic police headquarters for hepatitis related tests of cops and to have their complete checkup and treatment after it

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2021 ) :A medical camp has been set up at traffic police headquarters for hepatitis related tests of cops and to have their complete checkup and treatment after it.

Three-day camp has been arranged by a private laboratory of Islamabad and competent doctors are conducting medical check-up of policemen.

The SSP (Traffic) Syed Karar Hussain has said that purpose of this camp is to ensure health of policemen so that they can accomplish their responsibilities in an effective manner. Such camps ensure welfare of the policemen and are arranged to improve performance after boosting their morale.

Medical tests of all policemen are being conducted in this camp.

The doctors at this camp are ensuring best treatment facilities to the personnel in case of any health problem to them. The police officials have also thanked SSP (Traffic) Syed Karar Hussain for arranging such camp to ensure good health for them.

The SSP (Traffic) also lauded this cooperation with ITP by the private laboratory and said policemen would have feelings after such welfare programs as how much society care for them and they would try to give better output.

He said traffic policemen would be further facilitated for maintaining good health because it is imperative for better performance in field.