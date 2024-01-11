Free medical camp set up in Kachhi’s Bibi Nani

A free medical camp was organized in Levies Police Station Bibi Nani near Mach area of Kachhi in collaboration with Frontier Corps (FC) Gaza-Band Scouts Mach, district administration and health department Kachhi

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2024) A free medical camp was organized in Levies Police Station Bibi Nani near Mach area of Kachhi in collaboration with Frontier Corps (FC) Gaza-Band Scouts Mach, district administration and health department Kachhi.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Kachhi Captain (Rtd) Jameel Ahmed Baloch, Assistant Commissioner Mach and Wing Commander 62 Wing visited the medical camp and reviewed the provision of free medical facilities to the public.

DC Jameel Ahmad Baloch said that organizing a free medical camp for the public at Bibi Nani Machh was a welcome initiative, FC's support in this free medical camp would be appreciated.

He said that the free medical camps would be organized at more similar places in collaboration with the district administration and health department with the support of FC.

The DC said that the doctors and paramedical staff in the camp should play their role in providing the best medical facilities to the people coming from the rural areas so that the suffering humanity could be served in the true sense.

Medical facilities are being provided to the people in true sense from the medical camp, we will try our best to ensure the organization of such free medical camps in the near future to ensure the provision of the best medical facilities to the people at their doorsteps, he said.

He said that now people should take full advantage of this free medical camp.

The patients who came to this free medical camp expressed their happiness and hoped that similar free medical campuses would be set up in the future.