Free Medical Camp To Be Held On Friday

Free Medical camp to be held on Friday

A free-medical camp will be held here on Friday to treat cleft Lip and palate patients

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2020 ) :A free-medical camp will be held here on Friday to treat cleft Lip and palate patients.

It is being organized by the Islamabad Cleft Lip and Plate Association (ICLAPA).

According to ICLAPA President M Aftab on Monday, free medical facilities are being provided to affected children on regular basis, enabling them to live a normal life.

The association has recently decided to build a specialised hospital for the general treatment of such patients along with post-care health facilities.

The association comprises a group of volunteers working for this noble cause.

Patients suffering form the disease have been advised to contact the Association's Focal person Farhat Akhtar Rehman at phone numbers 051-2251276, 0300-5192490.

