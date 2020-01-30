Free medical camp to be held on Jan 31

A free-medical camp would be held here on Friday to treat cleft lip and palate patients

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2020 ) :A free-medical camp would be held here on Friday to treat cleft lip and palate patients.

It was being organized by the Islamabad Cleft Lip and Plate Association (ICLAPA), said press release issue on Thursday.

According to ICLAPA President M Aftab, the free medical facilities were being provided to affected children on regular basis, enabling them to live a normal life.

The association has recently decided to build a specialized hospital for the general treatment of such patients along with post-care health facilities.

The association comprises a group of volunteers working for this noble cause.

The patients suffering from the disease have been advised to contact the association's focal person Farhat Akhtar Rehman at phone numbers 051-2251276, 0300-5192490.