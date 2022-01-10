UrduPoint.com

Free Medicines Facility For PHA Employees Soon

Muhammad Irfan Published January 10, 2022 | 05:02 PM

Free medicines facility for PHA employees soon

Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) have completed tender process for provision of free medicines to the employees here on Monday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2022 ) :Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) have completed tender process for provision of free medicines to the employees here on Monday.

In line with special directives of Director General PHA Syed Shafqat Raza, the administration initiated different projects for welfare of its employees. In this connection, tender bidding was organized at the office for free medicines to employees in which Al-Hassan Medical Store got the tender with highest bidding.

Director General Admin and Finance Chaudhry Ghulam Nabi, Director Admin Javed Arif and representatives of commissioner and deputy commissioner offices were present on the occasion.

Speaking on the occasion, Director Admin and Finance Chaudhry Ghulam Nabi said that welfare of PHA employees was top priority of the administration adding that free medicines facilitate would be a big relief for employees.

He said that Director General PHA Syed Shafqat Raza paying special focus on welfare of employees and he has initiated various projects in this regard. However, the PHA employees lauded the administration for the free medicines facility.

Related Topics

Top

Recent Stories

COVID-19 claims three more lives in Pakistan in la ..

COVID-19 claims three more lives in Pakistan in last 24 hours

20 minutes ago
 Plans to Celebrate UK Queen Elizabeth IIs 70 Years ..

Plans to Celebrate UK Queen Elizabeth IIs 70 Years on Throne Unveiled

28 seconds ago
 Met office forecast cold, dry weather in Balochist ..

Met office forecast cold, dry weather in Balochistan

30 seconds ago
 FM Qureshi meets Romanian PM; discusses Afghanista ..

FM Qureshi meets Romanian PM; discusses Afghanistan, bilateral matters

3 minutes ago
 OSCE Permanent Council to Discuss Unrest in Kazakh ..

OSCE Permanent Council to Discuss Unrest in Kazakhstan This Week - Polish Offici ..

3 minutes ago
 AVLC arrests 4 car, motorcycle thieves

AVLC arrests 4 car, motorcycle thieves

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.