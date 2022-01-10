Free medicines facility for PHA employees soon

Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) have completed tender process for provision of free medicines to the employees here on Monday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2022 ) :Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) have completed tender process for provision of free medicines to the employees here on Monday.

In line with special directives of Director General PHA Syed Shafqat Raza, the administration initiated different projects for welfare of its employees. In this connection, tender bidding was organized at the office for free medicines to employees in which Al-Hassan Medical Store got the tender with highest bidding.

Director General Admin and Finance Chaudhry Ghulam Nabi, Director Admin Javed Arif and representatives of commissioner and deputy commissioner offices were present on the occasion.

Speaking on the occasion, Director Admin and Finance Chaudhry Ghulam Nabi said that welfare of PHA employees was top priority of the administration adding that free medicines facilitate would be a big relief for employees.

He said that Director General PHA Syed Shafqat Raza paying special focus on welfare of employees and he has initiated various projects in this regard. However, the PHA employees lauded the administration for the free medicines facility.