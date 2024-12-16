Free-of-cost TB Treatment Facilities Being Provided To People; NA Told
Muhammad Irfan Published December 16, 2024 | 10:02 PM
Federal Parliamentary Secretary for Health Nelson Azeem on Monday admitted that tuberculosis cases were increasing in the country and as many as 1,841,000 cases had been reported across the country
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2024) Federal Parliamentary Secretary for Health Nelson Azeem on Monday admitted that tuberculosis cases were increasing in the country and as many as 1,841,000 cases had been reported across the country.
Responding to a question during the question hour of the 11th session of the 16th meeting of the lower house of the Parliament, he said that 9312 cases had been recorded in the federal capital while free-of-cost medicines and treatment facilities were being provided to the patients.
Answering another question, Nelson told the House that the prices of heart stents were determined by the price controlling committee during its quarterly meeting established under the Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan linked with Dollar fluctuation rates.
In addition, a National Intervention Cardiology board has also been set up which is responsible for checking the quality of stents.
Answering a question by MNA Sehar Kamran, he said that actions were taken to prevent the spread of dengue while several cases were pending in various courts over non-compliance of Anti Dengue SOPs.
To a question from PML(N) MNA Nuzhat Sadiq, Nelson Azeem told the House that biometric attendance system was installed at the Tehsil Headquarters Hospitals, but this system was not functional at the Basic Health Units and Rural
Health Centers.
Nelson told the House that doctors recruitment was carried out by the Federal Public Service Commission (FPSC), however, the health ministry has written a letter to FPSC for required appointments against sanctioned posts.
He added that doctors were also being recruited on a contract basis so that the provision of basic health facilities could continue to provide health treatment facilities to the people.
Recent Stories
Dubai Press Club launches Economic Content Creators Programme in partnership wit ..
Community activities at Hatta Winter Festival offer creative exploration, advent ..
Free-of-cost TB treatment facilities being provided to people; NA told
Outlaws torture married woman
Finance minister briefs PBC on improvement in country’s economy
Sharjah Chamber hosts workshop to encourage private sector to adopt CSR
PEMRA, NITB ink MoU for mobile App development
Gross banks’ assets exceed AED4.4 trillion by end of September: CBUAE
Pakistan China Joint Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PCJCCI) demands 500 basis ..
Abdullah bin Touq launches fifth season of World’s Coolest Winter Campaign
Challengers clinch Super Over win against Stars
Saud bin Saqr attends seminar organised by Trip.com Group
More Stories From Health
-
Free-of-cost TB treatment facilities being provided to people; NA told2 minutes ago
-
Free eye treatment camp to be held at civil hospital Sanghar on December 28-294 days ago
-
Private hospital stopped kidney transplantation5 days ago
-
DC conducs inspection of THQ Hospital in Bhakkar14 days ago
-
Medical camp organizes for police officers14 days ago
-
PMDC extends during of Bachelor of Dental Surgery degree from four to five years17 days ago
-
Private nursing institutions to provide stipends to students18 days ago
-
Anti-leishmaniasis injections provided to health department Khyber19 days ago
-
PMA demands genomic sequencing to identify root cause of HIV cases in Nishtar Hospital20 days ago
-
Preparations underway for polio campaign in Battagram20 days ago
-
Minister reviews CM Children's Heart Surgery programme21 days ago
-
Multan Nishtar Hospital MS, doctors suspended over spread of HIV Aids among dialysis patients23 days ago