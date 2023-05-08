Free-of-cost treatment to be provided to thalassemia patients: Dr Jamal Nasir

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2023 ) :Free-of-cost screening and tests for thalassemia children would start from next week, said Caretaker Punjab Minister for Health Dr Jamal Nasir on Monday.

While speaking as a special guest at a function organized by the thalassemia Welfare Society regarding "World Thalassemia Day", he said that the day is celebrated on May 8, to raise awareness about thalassemia worldwide.

Dr Jamal Nasir said besides providing free-of-cost diagnosis facilities, vaccination and treatment would also be ensured.

The health minister said the purpose for organizing the event was to share the happiness of the people affected by thalassemia and their families and to pay tribute to their courage.

"Thalassemia is a fatal and a genetic disease and the patient not only himself but his family members also pass through painful phases during this disease." He urged the people to test their blood for thalassemia before marriage, adding "If the couple is screened for thalassemia future generations can be protected from this deadly disease." On the occasion, children with thalassemia presented sketches, songs and tableaus.

President Thalassemia Society Major General (Rtd) Sohail, Lt General (Rtd) Kamal Akbar, Dr Lubni Zafar, Dr Zahra, Brigadier (Rtd) Syed Kamran, General Masood Anwar, Major General (Rtd) Sarfraz, besides several thalassemias, affected people and their families participated in the ceremony.