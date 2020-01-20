Free physiotherapy camp to organize on Jan 22

(@FahadShabbir)

A free physiotherapy camp will be organized on January 22 here at Mehboob Medical Institute, Habib Physiotherapy Complex Phase 5 Hayatabad, Dr. Mehboob-ur-Rehman told APP here on Monday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2020 ) :A free physiotherapy camp will be organized on January 22 here at Mehboob Medical Institute, Habib Physiotherapy Complex Phase 5 Hayatabad, Dr. Mehboob-ur-Rehman told APP here on Monday.

He said a teams of experts of physiotherapist would examine by physiotherapist and psychologists in speech therapy, PNOs, polio affected children, Cerebral Palsy children, Stroke, Paralyzed patients, patients with joints pains, low back pains will be provide full checking facilities along with proper medications in the camp.

He said the poor and needy people would be accommodated free of cost for the following sessions, Chairman Mahboob Medical Institute, Habib Physiotherapy Complex will supervised and monitor such activities during the camp.