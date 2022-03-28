Free pollen allergy relief camp held

As many as 200 patients were treated at the two-day free pollen allergy relief camp set up by a Inter Global Human Development Society (IGHDS), which concluded here on Monday

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2022 ) :As many as 200 patients were treated at the two-day free pollen allergy relief camp set up by a Inter Global Human Development Society (IGHDS), which concluded here on Monday.

According to IGHDS spokesman, all medicines were provided free of charge to the patients.

The spokesman said allopathic, homeopathic and Tib-e-Unani treatment facilities were available for the allergy patients at the camp with separate counters for male and female patients.