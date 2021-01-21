UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Free Pollen Allergy Relief Camp Held In Sukkur

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Thu 21st January 2021 | 02:56 PM

Free pollen allergy relief camp held in sukkur

As many as 400 patients were treated at two-day free pollen allergy relief camp set up by a local NGO, which concluded here on Thursday

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2021 ) :As many as 400 patients were treated at two-day free pollen allergy relief camp set up by a local NGO, which concluded here on Thursday.

According to a spokesman of IGHDS, Maqsood Imam, all medicines were provided free of charge to the patients.

The spokesman said allopathic, homeopathic and Tib-e-Unani treatment facilities were available for the allergy patients at the camp with separate counters for male and female patients.

