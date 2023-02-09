Free surgical camp on Feb 12

The Administrator of "Hajiani Day Care Hospital" Dr. Iqbal Memon Thursday said that a free surgical camp for patients affected with gallbladder stone will be organized at the hospital on February 12

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2023 ) :The Administrator of "Hajiani Day Care Hospital" Dr. Iqbal Memon Thursday said that a free surgical camp for patients affected with gallbladder stone will be organized at the hospital on February 12.

According to Dr.

Iqbal Haroon, the surgical camp will be held from 10 am to 1 pm, in which the deserving patients will be examined and operated.

The citizens of Hyderabad have been advised to visit the hospital on above mentioned date for a medical check up free of cost. The patients will be provided free medicines and consultation regarding their ailment, a statement said.