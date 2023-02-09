UrduPoint.com

Free Surgical Camp On Feb 12

Sumaira FH Published February 09, 2023 | 08:22 PM

Free surgical camp on Feb 12

The Administrator of "Hajiani Day Care Hospital" Dr. Iqbal Memon Thursday said that a free surgical camp for patients affected with gallbladder stone will be organized at the hospital on February 12

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2023 ) :The Administrator of "Hajiani Day Care Hospital" Dr. Iqbal Memon Thursday said that a free surgical camp for patients affected with gallbladder stone will be organized at the hospital on February 12.

According to Dr.

Iqbal Haroon, the surgical camp will be held from 10 am to 1 pm, in which the deserving patients will be examined and operated.

The citizens of Hyderabad have been advised to visit the hospital on above mentioned date for a medical check up free of cost. The patients will be provided free medicines and consultation regarding their ailment, a statement said.

Related Topics

Visit Hyderabad February From (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

Record edition of IDEX and NAVDEX to kick off in A ..

Record edition of IDEX and NAVDEX to kick off in Abu Dhabi with wide-scale parti ..

8 minutes ago

Mohammed bin Rashid meets with Speaker of Bahrain’s Council of Representatives

8 minutes ago
 White House Considers Restricting China's Access t ..

White House Considers Restricting China's Access to Dollars - Reports

14 minutes ago
 Dispute over allegedly "peeing" in main road trigg ..

Dispute over allegedly "peeing" in main road triggers altercation, exchange of f ..

14 minutes ago
 Meeting discusses water supply schemes of southern ..

Meeting discusses water supply schemes of southern districts

12 minutes ago
 Ukraine's Zelenskyy Calls for Sanctions Against Ru ..

Ukraine's Zelenskyy Calls for Sanctions Against Russian Missile, IT Industries

12 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.