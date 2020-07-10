Free treatment being provided to AIDS patients, NA told

(@fidahassanain)

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 10th, 2020) National Assembly was informed that free of cost treatment was being provided to AIDS patients at designated centers across Pakistan here on Friday.

Responding to a Calling Attention Notice moved by Maryam Aurangzeb and others regarding increase in AIDS related deaths in the country, Parliamentary Secretary for National Health Services Dr. Nausheen Hamid said 45 centers for the treatment of AIDS are working all over the country. She said there are around 183,000 estimated AIDS patients, while only 25,000 people are registered.

He said there is a big stigma attached to AIDS and people prefer to conceal this disease and only come to get themselves registered in case of critical condition.

Nausheen Hamid said reuse of injection syringes, unsafe blood transfusion and mishandling of hospital waste are the main reasons behind spread of this disease. She said the Federal government is taking serious steps regarding injection safety, one-time use of disposable syringes, safe blood transfusion, and hospital waste management.

The House will now meet on Monday at 4 pm.