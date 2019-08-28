UrduPoint.com
Free Urology Camp On Aug 30

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 35 seconds ago Wed 28th August 2019 | 02:47 PM

Free Urology camp on Aug 30

Free Urology camp will be held at Mujahid hospital,Peoples colony here on August 30

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2019 ) :Free Urology camp will be held at Mujahid hospital,Peoples colony here on August 30.

Divisional Commissioner Mahmood Javed Bhatti will inaugurate the camp.

According to President Mujahid Welfare Council Sheikh Mushtaq, the expert doctors in urology field will examine the patients free of cost.

A joint team of doctors from Australia and England will conduct surgeries of prostate and other bladder diseases from September 6 to 12 free of cost.The urology camp will also be held on September 13 and 20 from 10 am to 1 pm.

