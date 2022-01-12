Freight train route launched between Suzhou, Vientiane

UrduPoint.com

January 12, 2022

A freight train route has been launched between Suzhou, a major export hub in east China, and Lao capital Vientiane, according to the train operator

NANJING, Jan. 12 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2022 ) :A freight train route has been launched between Suzhou, a major export hub in east China, and Lao capital Vientiane, according to the train operator.

A train carrying goods such as LCDs and auto parts, with a total value of about 50 million Yuan (7.85 million U.S.

Dollars), departed from Suzhou on Tuesday and is expected to arrive in Vientiane in seven days, according to Suzhou International Train Freight Co., Ltd.

This is the first Suzhou-Vientiane freight train after the 1,035-km China-Laos railway started operation on Dec. 3, 2021.

"In the future, the China-Laos Railway freight train is expected to run weekly and become a stable international logistics channel," said Zhang Fan, general manager of Suzhou International Train Freight Co., Ltd.

