UrduPoint.com

French Government Statistics Show Unvaccinated Represent 38% Of COVID Deaths In Past Month

Umer Jamshaid 58 seconds ago Sat 18th December 2021 | 12:17 PM

French Government Statistics Show Unvaccinated Represent 38% of COVID Deaths in Past Month

The French Health Ministry said that 38% of the deaths linked to COVID-19 or its consequences as well as 52% of intensive care admissions from early November till early December were among the unvaccinated people aged 20 and older

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th December, 2021) The French Health Ministry said that 38% of the deaths linked to COVID-19 or its consequences as well as 52% of intensive care admissions from early November till early December were among the unvaccinated people aged 20 and older.

"Between November 8 and December 5, 2021, the 9% of the French population over 20 years old who have not been vaccinated represented more than 25% of positive PCR tests, 41% of regular hospital admissions, 52% of intensive care admissions, and 38% of deaths," the ministry's statistics service, Drees, said on Friday.

Currently, 90% of the French who are older than 18 have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19, and 92% have received at least one vaccine dose. As many as 93% of people over 65 are fully vaccinated in France.

On Friday, the French National Consultation Ethical Committee approved COVID-19 vaccination for children aged 5-11, and French President Emmanuel Macron said that child vaccination is desirable but the decision should be up to parents.

Related Topics

France November December From

Recent Stories

Here is a look of Junaid Safdar, Ayesha Saif on Va ..

Here is a look of Junaid Safdar, Ayesha Saif on Valima Day

38 seconds ago
 School closures must be avoided whenever possible: ..

School closures must be avoided whenever possible: UNICEF official amid rising O ..

1 minute ago
 Curry stars again in nervy win over Celtics, T'Wol ..

Curry stars again in nervy win over Celtics, T'Wolves sink Lakers

12 minutes ago
 2nd phase of RED campaign progressing successfully ..

2nd phase of RED campaign progressing successfully in Kasur

12 minutes ago
 ANALYSIS - US Military Withdrawal Likely to Streng ..

ANALYSIS - US Military Withdrawal Likely to Strengthen Militants in Iraq

12 minutes ago
 Twenty-one films screened at EUFF: official

Twenty-one films screened at EUFF: official

12 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.