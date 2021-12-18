French Government Statistics Show Unvaccinated Represent 38% of COVID Deaths in Past Month

The French Health Ministry said that 38% of the deaths linked to COVID-19 or its consequences as well as 52% of intensive care admissions from early November till early December were among the unvaccinated people aged 20 and older

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th December, 2021) The French Health Ministry said that 38% of the deaths linked to COVID-19 or its consequences as well as 52% of intensive care admissions from early November till early December were among the unvaccinated people aged 20 and older.

"Between November 8 and December 5, 2021, the 9% of the French population over 20 years old who have not been vaccinated represented more than 25% of positive PCR tests, 41% of regular hospital admissions, 52% of intensive care admissions, and 38% of deaths," the ministry's statistics service, Drees, said on Friday.

Currently, 90% of the French who are older than 18 have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19, and 92% have received at least one vaccine dose. As many as 93% of people over 65 are fully vaccinated in France.

On Friday, the French National Consultation Ethical Committee approved COVID-19 vaccination for children aged 5-11, and French President Emmanuel Macron said that child vaccination is desirable but the decision should be up to parents.