UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

From Outbreak To Pandemic: WHO's Virus Response

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Wed 15th April 2020 | 05:09 PM

From outbreak to pandemic: WHO's virus response

The World Health Organization (WHO) has come under attack from US President Donald Trump, who announced he was freezing US funding over its handling of the coronavirus outbreak

Geneva, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2020 ) :The World Health Organization (WHO) has come under attack from US President Donald Trump, who announced he was freezing US funding over its handling of the coronavirus outbreak.

Here are key points of the WHO's timeline covering the first report of the coronavirus outbreak in China.

First cases in Wuhan: On December 31, 2019, China reported to the WHO a "cluster" of pneumonia cases "of unknown cause" in the city of Wuhan, in the province of Hubei.

Of a total of 44 cases, 11 patients were "severely ill", the others stable.

On January 1, the WHO activated a crisis group, putting the body "on an emergency footing for dealing with the outbreak".

On January 4, the WHO on social media reported a cluster of pneumonia cases "with no deaths", in Wuhan. A day later, it published its first "Disease Outbreak news" destined for scientists and public health specialists on the new virus.

On January 10, the WHO sent "technical guidance" with advice to all countries on how to detect, test and manage potential cases. Evidence at the time suggested "no or limited human-to-human transmission", the WHO said.

Outside China - On January 11, China gave the WHO the genetic sequence of COVID-19.

On January 13, Thailand reported the first imported case on its territory.

On January 14, Maria von Kerkhove, COVID-19 technical lead at the WHO, told a press briefing that there "may have been limited human-to-human transmission", based on 41 confirmed cases, and that there was the risk of a wider outbreak.

On January 20 and 21, WHO experts from China and the western Pacific region went on a brief field visit to Wuhan.

On January 22, the WHO mission to China said there was evidence of human-to-human transmission in Wuhan -- among close contacts such as families or in health care settings -- but that "more investigation is needed to understand the full extent of transmission".

On January 22 and 23, WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus convened an emergency committee to assess whether the outbreak constituted a "public health emergency of international concern".

The committee, consisting of independent international experts, was unable to reach a consensus and asked to meet again 10 days later.

On January 28, a WHO delegation travelled to Beijing, led by Tedros, who agreed with the Chinese government that an international team of scientists would be dispatched to China.

On January 30, the WHO declared COVID-19 to be "a public health emergency of international concern".

Between February 16 and 24, a scientific mission of experts from the US, China, Germany, Japan, South Korea, Nigeria, Russia, Singapore and Canada travelled to Wuhan.

On February 24, a team of experts from the WHO and the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control travelled to Italy, which became the epicentre of the coronavirus outbreak after China.

On March 11, the WHO designated COVID-19 as a pandemic.

At that time, 90 percent of cases were declared in just four countries, according to the WHO, with 81 countries reporting no cases at all, and 57 countries reporting up to 10 cases.

On April 14, Trump announced that the United States would halt payments to the WHO that amounted to $400 million last year, a moved that triggered widespread criticism.

He said it would be frozen pending a review into the WHO's role in "severely mismanaging and covering up the spread of the coronavirus".

He accused the Geneva-based body of being biased towards China, saying it was putting "political correctness above life-saving measures".

Related Topics

Attack World Thailand Russia China Canada Social Media Visit Trump Germany Wuhan Beijing Singapore Lead Italy Japan South Korea United States Nigeria January February March April May December 2019 All From Government Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Germany slams Trump's WHO payment freeze

1 minute ago

African Union chief says Trump decision on WHO 'de ..

1 minute ago

ATC adjourns hearing in Mumbai hotel attack case t ..

2 minutes ago

Tottenham legend Greaves out of hospital

2 minutes ago

Welfare groups serving humanity are society's real ..

12 seconds ago

Package for paying utility bills, port charges dem ..

15 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.