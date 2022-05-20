UrduPoint.com

Frst Two Monkeypox Cases Confirmed In Canada

Umer Jamshaid Published May 20, 2022 | 12:24 PM

Frst two monkeypox cases confirmed in Canada

The Public Health Agency of Canada (PHAC) on Thursday confirmed the first two cases of monkeypox in Canada

OTTAWA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2022 ) --:The Public Health Agency of Canada (PHAC) on Thursday confirmed the first two cases of monkeypox in Canada.

PHAC has alerted public health authorities to work with health care providers to look for patients who have signs or symptoms consistent with monkeypox, regardless of whether they have reported travel or have specific risk factors for monkeypox.

PHAC said in a statement that it is working with the United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and public health authorities in the province of Quebec, Canada to investigate potential exposure and contacts of a case of monkeypox recently identified in the United States.

The U.S. citizen had recently travelled to Canada from the United States, and may have been infected before or during his visit to Montreal, Quebec.

According to media reports, a limited number of cases of monkeypox have so far been reported in Britain, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, and the United States.

Related Topics

Canada Visit Spain Portugal United States Sweden May Media From

Recent Stories

NA to appoint Leader of Opposition today

NA to appoint Leader of Opposition today

3 minutes ago
 Countries increase use of digital technology durin ..

Countries increase use of digital technology during pandemic: Fijian official

3 minutes ago
 93 squads for CCA U19 tournament announced

93 squads for CCA U19 tournament announced

25 minutes ago
 India, Pakistan clash at UN after FM Bilawal slams ..

India, Pakistan clash at UN after FM Bilawal slams New Delhi's abuses in Kashmir ..

3 minutes ago
 Mongolia's National Book Festival kicks off

Mongolia's National Book Festival kicks off

3 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 May 2022

3 hours ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.