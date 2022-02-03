UrduPoint.com

Full Vaccination Against COVID-19 Likely To Require Booster Shot: Australian Health Minister

Muhammad Irfan Published February 03, 2022 | 01:51 PM

Full vaccination against COVID-19 likely to require booster shot: Australian health minister

Australian Health Minister Greg Hunt has flagged a possible change to the definition of "fully vaccinated" against COVID-19 to require booster shots

CANBERRA, Feb. 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2022 ) :Australian Health Minister Greg Hunt has flagged a possible change to the definition of "fully vaccinated" against COVID-19 to require booster shots.

Hunt on Thursday said he is expecting Australia's peak vaccine advisory body, the Australian Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation (ATAGI), to expand its definition of vaccination against COVID-19 to three doses within weeks.

"But my expectation is that we're likely to have from ATAGI over the course of, you know, the next week or coming weeks, advice that the definition of fully vaccinated will require three vaccinations going forward," he said in a press conference in Canberra.

It comes as ATAGI on Thursday approved the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for use as a booster for Australians as young as 16.

It is the first booster vaccine approved for under-18s in Australia, with 16 and 17-year-olds eligible for a third vaccine dose three months after the second.

"This recommendation is based on a review of COVID-19 epidemiology, disease burden, health benefits directly to individuals and indirectly to the community, and safety considerations in this age group," ATAGI said in a statement.

Approximately 90 percent of 16 and 17-year-old Australians have received two vaccine doses and about 60 percent are now eligible for a booster dose.

Related Topics

Australia Young Canberra From

Recent Stories

Israeli President to Visit Turkey in Mid-March - T ..

Israeli President to Visit Turkey in Mid-March - Turkish President

19 minutes ago
 Minsk Lodges Protest With Kiev for Launching Drone ..

Minsk Lodges Protest With Kiev for Launching Drone in Belarus for Reconnaissance

19 minutes ago
 Students expresses solidarity with Kashmiris

Students expresses solidarity with Kashmiris

20 minutes ago
 ING profits rocket on global economic recovery

ING profits rocket on global economic recovery

20 minutes ago
 PM as ambassador of Kashmir, raising long-standing ..

PM as ambassador of Kashmir, raising long-standing issue at all international fo ..

22 minutes ago
 VC condolences over death of senior lawyer

VC condolences over death of senior lawyer

24 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>