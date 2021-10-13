Fully Vaccinated Travelers From Mexico, Canada to Be Allowed to Enter US - DHS Secretary

Fully vaccinated people wishing to travel to the United States from Mexico and Canada will be able to do so starting November, Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas announced on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th October, 2021) Fully vaccinated people wishing to travel to the United States from Mexico and Canada will be able to do so starting November, Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas announced on Wednesday.

"In alignment with the new international air travel system that will be implemented in November, we will begin allowing travelers from Mexico and Canada who are fully vaccinated for COVID-19 to enter the United States for non-essential purposes, including to visit friends and family or for tourism, via land and ferry border crossings," Mayorkas said in a statement.

The new travel rules will come into force in two stages.

Starting November, the US Customs and Border Protection will allow entry to all fully vaccinated Mexican and Canadian travelers who can provide proof of COVID-19 vaccination.

From January, the DHS will require all foreign travelers who are arriving in the US to present a valid COVID-19 vaccination certificate. The time frame, according to the DHS, will "provide ample time for essential travelers such as truckers, students, and healthcare workers to get vaccinated."

Mayorkas added that the easing of travel restrictions will boost economic activity in the border communities, and noted that the DHS will continue to take steps to "resume regular travel in a safe and sustainable manner."