Function held in connection with World Polio Day

District Administration Bajaur and World Health Organization here Thursday arranged a function in connection with World Polio Day

BAJAUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2019 ) :District Administration Bajaur and World Health Organization here Thursday arranged a function in connection with World Polio Day.

The event was aimed to sensitize people about the perils of the disease and steps needed to eliminate the menace from the society.

Addressing the events, speaker stressed to make collective against the disease besides creating awareness among people about importance of the vaccination.

They said that each and every member of civil society must realize his responsibility in the noble cause of eradicating polio from the society and save future of young generation from permanent crippling.

They said that polio is a crippling and potentially fatal infectious disease, adding that immunization was the way to defeat polio and eradicate it from the country.