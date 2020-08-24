UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Further 9 COVID-19 Vaccine Under Evaluation To Join COVAX Vaccine Facility - WHO

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Mon 24th August 2020 | 05:18 PM

Further 9 COVID-19 Vaccine Under Evaluation to Join COVAX Vaccine Facility - WHO

Further nine vaccines are currently under evaluation to join the global COVAX Facility, a mechanism designed to accelerate the development and fair distribution of an effective coronavirus vaccine, Director-General of the World Health Organization (WHO) Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th August, 2020) Further nine vaccines are currently under evaluation to join the global COVAX Facility, a mechanism designed to accelerate the development and fair distribution of an effective coronavirus vaccine, Director-General of the World Health Organization (WHO) Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on Monday.

WHO Chief Scientist Soumya Swaminathan said in July that the international community was better off investing in the global COVAX Facility, rather than each country pursuing its own one unilaterally.

"I am pleased to announce, as of today, 172 countries are now engaging with the COVAX Global Vaccines Facility, which has both the largest and most diverse COVID-19 vaccine portfolio in the world.

At present, there are nine vaccines that are part of this dynamic portfolio, which is constantly being reviewed and optimized to ensure access to the best possible range of products ... Even now discussions are ongoing with four more producers and a further nine vaccines are currently under evaluation for the longer term," Adhanom Ghebreyesus said at a press conference.

COVAX is co-led by the Gavi vaccine alliance, the WHO and the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations. It is part of the Access to COVID-19 Tools (ACT) Accelerator under the WHO auspices to bring together vaccine developers from different countries in a common quest for a safe COVID-19 vaccine.

Related Topics

World Alliance July From Best Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE provides 21.4 tonnes of food aid to residents ..

6 minutes ago

PCB forbids its coaches from running YouTube chann ..

17 minutes ago

Health Ministry announces 275 new COVID-19 cases, ..

36 minutes ago

PCB gives an overview of domestic coaches' appoint ..

44 minutes ago

Pindi Bar urges govt to introduce "Lawyers Protect ..

3 minutes ago

Turkey oil imports down 11.6% in June 2020

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.