Further 9 COVID-19 Vaccine Under Evaluation to Join COVAX Vaccine Facility - WHO

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th August, 2020) Further nine vaccines are currently under evaluation to join the global COVAX Facility, a mechanism designed to accelerate the development and fair distribution of an effective coronavirus vaccine, Director-General of the World Health Organization (WHO) Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on Monday.

WHO Chief Scientist Soumya Swaminathan said in July that the international community was better off investing in the global COVAX Facility, rather than each country pursuing its own one unilaterally.

"I am pleased to announce, as of today, 172 countries are now engaging with the COVAX Global Vaccines Facility, which has both the largest and most diverse COVID-19 vaccine portfolio in the world.

At present, there are nine vaccines that are part of this dynamic portfolio, which is constantly being reviewed and optimized to ensure access to the best possible range of products ... Even now discussions are ongoing with four more producers and a further nine vaccines are currently under evaluation for the longer term," Adhanom Ghebreyesus said at a press conference.

COVAX is co-led by the Gavi vaccine alliance, the WHO and the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations. It is part of the Access to COVID-19 Tools (ACT) Accelerator under the WHO auspices to bring together vaccine developers from different countries in a common quest for a safe COVID-19 vaccine.