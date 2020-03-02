G7, eurozone finance ministers to discuss coordinated coronavirus response: France

G7 and eurozone finance ministers will hold conference calls on Wednesday to "coordinate their responses" to the impact of the coronavirus on the global economy, French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said Monda

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2020 ) :G7 and eurozone finance ministers will hold conference calls on Wednesday to "coordinate their responses" to the impact of the coronavirus on the global economy, French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said Monday.

"We will have that meeting by phone, because you need to avoid travelling too much, for the G7 to coordinate its response," Le Maire said on France 2 television.

He said a similar meeting of eurozone finance ministers will be also be held on Wednesday, adding "there will be coordinated action".