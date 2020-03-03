G7 gears up to tackle coronavirus economic impact

(@FahadShabbir)

Group of Seven finance ministers and central bank chiefs were set to hold coronavirus talks Tuesday as concern mounts the epidemic could imperil the health of the global economy

US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell "will lead a call with their G7 counterparts" on Tuesday, the department confirmed in a statement late on Monday.

Governments have been scrambling to respond to the outbreak which has now killed more than 3,100 people, including six in the United States, and infected over 90,000 as it spreads around the world, inflaming fears of widespread economic disruption.

Top finance officials in Europe also tried to calm fears about a damaging economic downturn as a result of the epidemic, as did the continent's central bank.

"We stand ready to take appropriate and targeted measures, as necessary and commensurate with the underlying risks," European Central Bank chief Christine Lagarde said in a statement.

Britain's Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak echoed her comments in a late Monday night statement, saying: "We are well prepared for this global threat and, as the wider economic picture becomes clearer, we stand ready to announce further support where needed.

" Powell had on Friday issued a statement pledging the Fed would "use our tools and act as appropriate to support the economy".

Eurozone finance ministers are also set to hold a conference call on Wednesday.

"There will be coordinated action," said French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire.

The US announcement cheered Wall Street, which rebounded Monday from its worst week since 2008, when it dropped 12.4 percent, with the benchmark Dow Jones Industrial Average jumping 5.0 percent.

The gains were carried over to Asia for the most part, where Australia's central bank slashed interest rates to a record low of 0.5 percent on fears the deadly coronavirus outbreak could push the country into recession.

However Tokyo stocks lost early gains and closed lower on Tuesday as investors grew sceptical about the outcome of the G7 financial chiefs meeting, market analysts said.

Europe's main markets jumped 1.5 percent higher at the start of trading on Tuesday.