UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

G7 Gears Up To Tackle Coronavirus Economic Impact

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 15 minutes ago Tue 03rd March 2020 | 02:30 PM

G7 gears up to tackle coronavirus economic impact

Group of Seven finance ministers and central bank chiefs were set to hold coronavirus talks Tuesday as concern mounts the epidemic could imperil the health of the global economy

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2020 ):Group of Seven finance ministers and central bank chiefs were set to hold coronavirus talks Tuesday as concern mounts the epidemic could imperil the health of the global economy.

US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell "will lead a call with their G7 counterparts" on Tuesday, the department confirmed in a statement late on Monday.

Governments have been scrambling to respond to the outbreak which has now killed more than 3,100 people, including six in the United States, and infected over 90,000 as it spreads around the world, inflaming fears of widespread economic disruption.

Top finance officials in Europe also tried to calm fears about a damaging economic downturn as a result of the epidemic, as did the continent's central bank.

"We stand ready to take appropriate and targeted measures, as necessary and commensurate with the underlying risks," European Central Bank chief Christine Lagarde said in a statement.

Britain's Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak echoed her comments in a late Monday night statement, saying: "We are well prepared for this global threat and, as the wider economic picture becomes clearer, we stand ready to announce further support where needed.

" Powell had on Friday issued a statement pledging the Fed would "use our tools and act as appropriate to support the economy".

Eurozone finance ministers are also set to hold a conference call on Wednesday.

"There will be coordinated action," said French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire.

The US announcement cheered Wall Street, which rebounded Monday from its worst week since 2008, when it dropped 12.4 percent, with the benchmark Dow Jones Industrial Average jumping 5.0 percent.

The gains were carried over to Asia for the most part, where Australia's central bank slashed interest rates to a record low of 0.5 percent on fears the deadly coronavirus outbreak could push the country into recession.

However Tokyo stocks lost early gains and closed lower on Tuesday as investors grew sceptical about the outcome of the G7 financial chiefs meeting, market analysts said.

Europe's main markets jumped 1.5 percent higher at the start of trading on Tuesday.

Related Topics

World Australia Europe Bank Tokyo Powell Lead United States Stocks Market From Asia Dow Jones Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Explore the Philippines with Cebu Pacific’s thre ..

7 minutes ago

Amid tales of torture, Modi just offers his social ..

9 minutes ago

Non-Banking Financial Institutions (NBFI) Shariah ..

9 minutes ago

President House saves Rs 8.46 mln in utility bills ..

7 minutes ago

Pope 'tests negative for coronavirus': report

7 minutes ago

Diplomat says Sheikh Mohamed’s phone call to Chi ..

16 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.