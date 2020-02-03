UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

G7 Ministers To Discuss Coronavirus Monday: France

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Mon 03rd February 2020 | 09:25 PM

G7 ministers to discuss coronavirus Monday: France

The health ministers of the Group of Seven countries will on Monday discuss a joint response to the coronavirus epidemic, France's health ministry told AFP

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2020 ) :The health ministers of the Group of Seven countries will on Monday discuss a joint response to the coronavirus epidemic, France's health ministry told AFP.

They will hold talks via a telephone conference at 1400 GMT, it said.

Germany's Health Minister Jens Spahn said Sunday he had talked on the phone with his US counterpart and "we agreed that there should be a conference call, a discussion by G7 health ministers about this question with the aim of dealing with it together".

Spahn added: "There is no point in each country deciding on measures alone".

The G7 comprises rich nations Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom and the United States.

An outbreak of coronavirus, detected late last year in the central Chinese city of Wuhan, has since spread to more than 24 countries.

By Monday, the death toll had hit 362, with the first fatality outside of China reported in the Philippines at the weekend.

More than 17,000 people across China have been infected, with scores of other cases reported in over 20 countries.

Italian Health Minister Roberto Sperenza said Monday the outbreak must be tackled "on a global scale".

"It is very important because each country for the moment is organising itself autonomously, while what we need is for the actions to be shared... by the international organisations," he said.

Related Topics

China Canada France Germany Wuhan Italy United Kingdom Japan United States Philippines Sunday Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi to cultivate 14 million mangrove seedlin ..

16 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi to cultivate 14 million mangrove seedlin ..

16 minutes ago

DAE signs new US$300 million financing facility wi ..

16 minutes ago

DAE signs new US$300 million financing facility wi ..

16 minutes ago

Imdaad reaffirms commitment to UAE Vision 2021 Nat ..

16 minutes ago

Imdaad reaffirms commitment to UAE Vision 2021 Nat ..

16 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.