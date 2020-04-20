UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

G77, China Voice Support For WHO In COVID-19 Fight: Statement

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Mon 20th April 2020 | 01:08 PM

G77, China voice support for WHO in COVID-19 fight: statement

The Group of 77 (G77) and China on Sunday issued a statement expressing their support for the World Health Organization (WHO) in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic

UNITED NATIONS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2020 ) :The Group of 77 (G77) and China on Sunday issued a statement expressing their support for the World Health Organization (WHO) in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

"The Group of 77 and China is deeply concerned at the rapid spread of the COVID-19 pandemic, one of the most serious public health crises in modern history," the statement said, adding that "the first priority is to save lives." "The group, therefore, acknowledges the leading role of the World Health Organization led by its Director-General, Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, and extends its full support and appreciation for its work in providing information, technical guidance, training and other assistance to developing countries to help them prepare for and efficiently respond to the pandemic," the statement said.

The group and China share United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres' view that solidarity counts in the international efforts to curb the virus and its shattering consequences, they said.

They emphasized that "the international community must unite in its efforts to ensure access to scientific guidance, training, equipment, essential medical supplies, and concrete life-saving services to countries in greatest need and in regions where the full impact is yet to be felt."The statement includes a call on the international community "to maintain and, where possible, increase their support for the WHO, which, by the mandate given to it by member states, has a critical and central role to play in supporting developing countries to confront a crisis of epic scale that threatens to erase the gains made over the past decades.""We reiterate the need to strengthen international solidarity and multilateral cooperation and partnership in the fight against a disease that is our common enemy," according to the statement.

Related Topics

World United Nations China Sunday Share

Recent Stories

Gunman kills 16 people in Canadian Nova Scotia pro ..

10 minutes ago

2 kill in road mishap in Sargodha

4 minutes ago

Global coronavirus cases top 2.4 million: study

4 minutes ago

NAVTTC, KJSP jointly arrange free online entrepren ..

4 minutes ago

Imported virus cases top 1,000 in S. Korea amid sl ..

4 minutes ago

US records 1,997 coronavirus deaths in 24 hours

12 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.