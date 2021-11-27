Gamaleya Center Says COVID-19 Antibody Drug Will Not Be Available Earlier Than Late 2022

The antibody treatment against COVID-19 from Russia's Gamaleya National Research Center of Epidemiology will become available no earlier than late 2022, Alexander Gintsburg, the center's director, said on Saturday

"It appears that this medicine will see the light of day at best at the end of the coming year and not in the beginning," Gintsburg told Russian broadcaster Rossiya 1.

Earlier in the month, Gintsburg said that the center would begin the drug's clinical trials next January and expected to be completed within 3-4 months.