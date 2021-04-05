Gamaleya Institute Head Says World Was Bracing for Avian Flu Pandemic Instead of COVID-19

The international community was preparing itself for a pandemic of a highly deadly avian flu rather than the COVID-19 virus, which turned out to be even more insidious in terms of its incubation period, Alexander Gintsburg, director of the Russian Gamaleya Research Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology, which developed the Russian Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine, said in an interview with Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th April, 2021) The international community was preparing itself for a pandemic of a highly deadly avian flu rather than the COVID-19 virus, which turned out to be even more insidious in terms of its incubation period, Alexander Gintsburg, director of the Russian Gamaleya Research Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology, which developed the Russian Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine, said in an interview with Sputnik.

"The whole world and our country were also preparing, in fact, for a pandemic of influenza A, avian influenza initially circulating among birds, not COVID-19. It is actually lethal. Many strains for birds are 90-100 percent lethal. If, accordingly, such a strain begins to be transmitted from human to human � and it may happen easily �� with the same efficiency as it is transmitted from bird to bird, then transmission through the air as COVID-19 would bring on the most severe consequences with a high lethality. But in the end, the pandemic was not caused by the [avian] flu, but by COVID-19," Ginzburg said.

He added that the coronavirus was less deadly but more tricky than avian influenza, as its first symptoms may not appear immediately but in a few weeks, causing the infected person to spread the disease among other people and increase its circulation without knowing it.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11. According to Johns Hopkins University, as of Monday, over 131.334 million people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 2.8 million fatalities.

The Russian Health Ministry registered Sputnik V, the world's first vaccine against the coronavirus developed by the� Gamaleya research institute, in August 2020. The vaccine's effectiveness after the third phase of the clinical trials was proved to be 91.6 percent, as published in The Lancet medical journal. Sputnik V has so far been authorized for use in 59 countries.