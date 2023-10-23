Gastro takes 60,000 lives per annum in Pakistan: Experts

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2023) The experts have revealed that the gastroenteritis and stomach diseases are taking the lives of 60,000 people annually in Pakistan.

They were addressing an awareness seminar on “Gut Warriors: conquering gastroenteritis through awareness and action” organized by Rotaract Club, under Senior Tutor Office University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) in collaboration with Gastro-Pak Project of Medical Research Council UK Research and Innovation and Earlham Institute UK.

The session was organized to create awareness about gastroenteritis and promote preventive measures to combat this prevalent disease.

Speaking on the occasion, Chairman Agronomy Department Prof. Dr. Abdul Khaliq stressed the need of water treatment before irrigating the field as the wastewater was contaminating the agricultural produce which was posing serious health hazards.

Principal investigator of Gastropak and Club Incharge Dr. Fahad Rasool presented results from the experiments about “Quantifying the Transmission Routes of Gastroenteritis in Pakistan and Developing Targeted Interventions”.

He said that tested biochar based interventions would cope with deleterious effects of reused water irrigated crops and vegetables that pose risks to human health and emphasized the use of water treatment to prevent spread of diseases in future.

He said that biochar intervention deployed to wastewater can be treated safely and become near normal.

Maria Khalid social scientist in Gastro-Pak project, highlighted the wastewater Irrigation Impacts on Health and Targeted Social Intervention.

Dr. Irfan Mahmood, Assistant Professor of Gastroenterology, Faisalabad medical university highlighted medical symptoms of acute gastroenteritis and precautionary measures.

In the concluding remarks, Senior Tutor Dr. Shaukat Ali stressed the need of promising the latest trends of water treatment technologies.

President Rotaract Club Sadaf Batool, Dr Syed Aftab Wajid and Tauseef Kissana also spoke on the occasion.