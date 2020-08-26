Gaza records 1st COVID-19 local death

Hamas-run Health Ministry on Wednesday recorded the first local fatality that infected with the novel coronavirus

GAZA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2020 ) :Hamas-run Health Ministry on Wednesday recorded the first local fatality that infected with the novel coronavirus.

The ministry said in a press statement that "61-year-old Rabah Lubbad died as a result of his infection with the virus," adding that his condition was critical and "he was under artificial respiration.

" Lubbad died while he was being transferred from Indonesian hospital in Beit Lahia in northern Gaza Strip to European Hospital in the southern coastal enclave, according to the health ministry.

Meanwhile, the ministry recorded nine new local cases infected with the virus, raising the total number of infections to 125 in the strip.

Since March 5, the Gaza health ministry has recorded 72 recoveries from the coronavirus.