UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Gaza Records 1st COVID-19 Local Death

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Wed 26th August 2020 | 05:19 PM

Gaza records 1st COVID-19 local death

Hamas-run Health Ministry on Wednesday recorded the first local fatality that infected with the novel coronavirus

GAZA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2020 ) :Hamas-run Health Ministry on Wednesday recorded the first local fatality that infected with the novel coronavirus.

The ministry said in a press statement that "61-year-old Rabah Lubbad died as a result of his infection with the virus," adding that his condition was critical and "he was under artificial respiration.

" Lubbad died while he was being transferred from Indonesian hospital in Beit Lahia in northern Gaza Strip to European Hospital in the southern coastal enclave, according to the health ministry.

Meanwhile, the ministry recorded nine new local cases infected with the virus, raising the total number of infections to 125 in the strip.

Since March 5, the Gaza health ministry has recorded 72 recoveries from the coronavirus.

Related Topics

Gaza Died March From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Hamdan bin Rashid commends Sheikha Fatima&#039;s i ..

6 minutes ago

Sheikh Rasheed visits city areas to inspect situat ..

2 minutes ago

Ration, cash distributed among 150 differently abl ..

2 minutes ago

Russian COVID Vaccine for Kazakhstan to Be Produce ..

2 minutes ago

Hong Kong's exports down 3 pct in July

2 minutes ago

Afridi, Attique urge FATF to take note of illegal ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.