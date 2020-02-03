GB govt releases funds for mobile hospitals

(@FahadShabbir)

GILGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2020 ) :The Gilgit Baltistan government has released an amount of Rs 4.5 million for Gilgit, Diamer and Baltistan mobile hospitals.

Three hospitals of Gilgit region needed to extend health facilities including X.

ray machine,ECG and some others equipments, therefor government released Rs 4.5 million for Gilgit, Diamer and Baltistan mobile hospitals, said a handout issued here on Tuesday.

According to local administration, a specialist doctor has been appointed for each mobile hospitals and these hospitals would be used for holding medical camps inremote areas.