GB, Health Department Transfers Three DHOs

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Tue 14th September 2021 | 12:14 PM

Health Department, Gilgit Baltistan on Tuesday notified the transfers of three District Health Officers (DHOs) in other districts

Gilgit, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2021 ) :Health Department, Gilgit Baltistan on Tuesday notified the transfers of three District Health Officers (DHOs) in other districts.

According to a notification from Health Department, Dr.

Fida Ali, a grade19 DHO, has been transferred from Ghizer District to Gilgit District, while Dr. Hidayat Ali, a grade 18 officer, has been transferred from district Ganchey to Ghizer and Dr. Mubashir Hassan has been transferred from Gilgit to district Ganchey as DHO.

