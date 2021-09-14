GB, Health Department Transfers Three DHOs
Health Department, Gilgit Baltistan on Tuesday notified the transfers of three District Health Officers (DHOs) in other districts
According to a notification from Health Department, Dr.
Fida Ali, a grade19 DHO, has been transferred from Ghizer District to Gilgit District, while Dr. Hidayat Ali, a grade 18 officer, has been transferred from district Ganchey to Ghizer and Dr. Mubashir Hassan has been transferred from Gilgit to district Ganchey as DHO.