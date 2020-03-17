UrduPoint.com
GB Lab Made Functional For Coronavirus Suspected Cases

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Tue 17th March 2020 | 03:48 PM

In Gilgit-Baltistan (GB), the laboratory established by the Federal Government to test coronavirus suspects has been made operational

GB Secretary Health Raja Rashid Ali talking to Radio said that Federal Government has also provided kits .

GB Secretary Health Raja Rashid Ali talking to Radio said that Federal Government has also provided kits .

Meanwhile, 298 zaireen who arrived at Skardu have been shifted at the isolation centers in Shigar, Ghanche and Kharmong for two weeks.

The samples of five suspected pilgrims (zaireen) have been sent to NIH.

