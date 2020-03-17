GB lab made functional for Coronavirus suspected cases

In Gilgit-Baltistan (GB), the laboratory established by the Federal Government to test coronavirus suspects has been made operational

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2020 ) :In Gilgit-Baltistan (GB), the laboratory established by the Federal Government to test coronavirus suspects has been made operational.

GB Secretary Health Raja Rashid Ali talking to Radio said that Federal Government has also provided kits .

Meanwhile, 298 zaireen who arrived at Skardu have been shifted at the isolation centers in Shigar, Ghanche and Kharmong for two weeks.

The samples of five suspected pilgrims (zaireen) have been sent to NIH.