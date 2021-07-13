UrduPoint.com
Gene Editing 'blocks Virus Transmission' In Human Cells

Umer Jamshaid 57 seconds ago Tue 13th July 2021 | 03:05 PM

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2021 ) :Scientists have used CRISPR gene-editing technology to successfully block the transmission of the SARS-CoV-2 virus in infected human cells, according to research released Tuesday that could pave the way for Covid-19 treatments.

Writing in the journal Nature Communications, researchers in Australia said the tool was effective against viral transmissions in lab tests, adding that they hoped to begin animal trials soon.

CRISPR, which allows scientists to alter DNA sequences and modify gene function, has already shown promise in eliminating the genetic coding that drives the development of children's cancer.

The team in Tuesday's study used an enzyme, CRISPR-Cas13b, that binds to relevant RNA sequences on the novel coronavirus and degrades the genome it needs to replicate inside human cells.

Lead author Sharon Lewin from Australia's Peter Doherty Institute for Infection and Immunity told AFP that the team had designed the CRISPR tool to recognise SARS-CoV-2, the virus responsibly for Covid-19.

"Once the virus is recognised, the CRISPR enzyme is activated and chops up the virus," she said.

"We targeted several parts of the virus -- parts that are very stable and don't change and parts that are highly changeable -- and all worked very well in chopping up the virus."The technique also succeeded in stopping viral replication in samples of so-called "variants of concern" such as Alpha.

Although there are several Covid-19 vaccines already on the market, available treatment options are still relatively scarce and only partially effective.

