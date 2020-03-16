Geneva limits gatherings to five in virus shutdown

The Swiss region of Geneva declared a "state of necessity" on Monday due to the coronavirus global pandemic, shutting bars and restaurants and limiting gatherings to just five people

Geneva, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2020 ) :The Swiss region of Geneva declared a "state of necessity" on Monday due to the coronavirus global pandemic, shutting bars and restaurants and limiting gatherings to just five people.

Geneva city, home to many international institutions including the United Nations' headquarters in Europe and the World Health Organization, banned non-work gatherings of more than five people both indoors or outdoors.

"The council took strong restrictive measures this morning to make haste. Geneva will be in semi-containment," canton council president Antonio Hodgers told a press conference, according to the ATS national news agency.

Shops, restaurants and bars were to close on Monday at 6:00pm (1700 GMT) until March 29.

Cinemas, theatres, sports centres and all other entertainment outlets will be shut.

Hotels, food shops, pharmacies, fuel stations and small kiosks will remain open along with food markets.