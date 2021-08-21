Georgia Logs Record 74 COVID-19 Deaths in One Day

Seventy-four people have died of the coronavirus in the past 24 hours in Georgia, marking the highest daily figure since the onset of the pandemic, the national website reporting COVID-19 statistics said on Saturday

TBILISI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st August, 2021) Seventy-four people have died of the coronavirus in the past 24 hours in Georgia, marking the highest daily figure since the onset of the pandemic, the national website reporting COVID-19 statistics said on Saturday.

The number surpassed the previous all-time high of 59 fatalities, which was reported on Friday.

In addition, the country has confirmed over 4,900 new cases, raising the tally to 510,941.

Since the start of the vaccination campaign, more than 938,000 Georgians have received a COVID-19 vaccine.