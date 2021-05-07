Georgia records 1,547 new COVID-19 cases

Georgia on Friday reported 1,547 new COVID-19 cases, taking its total to 319,266, according to the country's National Center for Disease Control and Public Health (NCDC)

TBILISI (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2021 ) :-- Georgia on Friday reported 1,547 new COVID-19 cases, taking its total to 319,266, according to the country's National Center for Disease Control and Public Health (NCDC).

Data from the NCDC showed that 1,131 more patients have recovered in the past 24 hours, taking the total number of recoveries to 298,807.

Meanwhile, 18 people died in the last 24 hours, raising the death toll to 4,245.

The NCDC said 25,541 tests have been conducted in the past 24 hours around the country.

Georgia reported its first confirmed COVID-19 case on Feb. 26.