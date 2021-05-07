UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Georgia Records 1,547 New COVID-19 Cases

Faizan Hashmi 2 days ago Fri 07th May 2021 | 03:31 PM

Georgia records 1,547 new COVID-19 cases

Georgia on Friday reported 1,547 new COVID-19 cases, taking its total to 319,266, according to the country's National Center for Disease Control and Public Health (NCDC)

TBILISI (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2021 ) :-- Georgia on Friday reported 1,547 new COVID-19 cases, taking its total to 319,266, according to the country's National Center for Disease Control and Public Health (NCDC).

Data from the NCDC showed that 1,131 more patients have recovered in the past 24 hours, taking the total number of recoveries to 298,807.

Meanwhile, 18 people died in the last 24 hours, raising the death toll to 4,245.

The NCDC said 25,541 tests have been conducted in the past 24 hours around the country.

Georgia reported its first confirmed COVID-19 case on Feb. 26.

Related Topics

Died Georgia From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

1 hour ago

Arabian Gulf League&#039;s all matchweek 26 games ..

8 hours ago

Prime Minister, Saudi Crown Prince reaffirm review ..

9 hours ago

Iran's Zarif Says Onus on US to Return to Complian ..

9 hours ago

Russia Hopes Nord Stream 2 Project Ready Before Ge ..

9 hours ago

Pro-Independence Scottish Parties Win Majority in ..

9 hours ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.