UrduPoint.com

Georgia Reports 266 New COVID-19 Cases

Sumaira FH Published April 14, 2022 | 05:08 PM

Georgia reports 266 new COVID-19 cases

Georgia on Wednesday reported 266 new COVID-19 cases, bringing its total to 1,652,235, according to the country's National Center for Disease Control and Public Health (NCDC)

TBILISI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2022 ) --:Georgia on Wednesday reported 266 new COVID-19 cases, bringing its total to 1,652,235, according to the country's National Center for Disease Control and Public Health (NCDC).

Data from the NCDC showed that two people died of the disease in the last 24 hours, raising the death toll to 16,781.

As of Wednesday, the country had administered a total of 2,868,689 doses of COVID-19 vaccines, according to the NCDC.

Related Topics

Died Georgia From

Recent Stories

Ranbir Kapoor, Alia tie the knot!

Ranbir Kapoor, Alia tie the knot!

8 minutes ago
 NSC statement doesn’t include word ‘conspiracy ..

NSC statement doesn’t include word ‘conspiracy’: DG ISPR

21 minutes ago
 Nigeria records 31 deaths in cholera outbreak

Nigeria records 31 deaths in cholera outbreak

1 minute ago
 Commissioner directs devising plan to achieve reve ..

Commissioner directs devising plan to achieve revenue collection targets

1 minute ago
 DC for strict action against land grabbers

DC for strict action against land grabbers

1 minute ago
 Pakistani Major General Urges Public Not to Drag A ..

Pakistani Major General Urges Public Not to Drag Army Into Political Disputes

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.