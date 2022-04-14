Georgia reports 266 new COVID-19 cases

Georgia on Wednesday reported 266 new COVID-19 cases, bringing its total to 1,652,235, according to the country's National Center for Disease Control and Public Health (NCDC)

TBILISI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2022 ) --:Georgia on Wednesday reported 266 new COVID-19 cases, bringing its total to 1,652,235, according to the country's National Center for Disease Control and Public Health (NCDC).

Data from the NCDC showed that two people died of the disease in the last 24 hours, raising the death toll to 16,781.

As of Wednesday, the country had administered a total of 2,868,689 doses of COVID-19 vaccines, according to the NCDC.