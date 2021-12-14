UrduPoint.com

Georgia Reports 3,988 New COVID-19 Cases

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Tue 14th December 2021 | 04:30 PM

Georgia reports 3,988 new COVID-19 cases

Georgia on Tuesday reported 3,988 new COVID-19 cases, taking the national tally to 894,801, according to the country's National Center for Disease Control and Public Health (NCDC)

TBILISI, Dec. 14 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2021 ) --:Georgia on Tuesday reported 3,988 new COVID-19 cases, taking the national tally to 894,801, according to the country's National Center for Disease Control and Public Health (NCDC).

Data from the NCDC showed that 49 people died in the last 24 hours, raising the national death toll to 12,826. Meanwhile, a total of 840,985 people recovered from the disease.

As of Tuesday, the country has administered 2,324,131 doses of COVID-19 vaccines, the NCDC said.

Related Topics

Died Georgia From

Recent Stories

Atif Aslam leaves concert over harassment with fem ..

Atif Aslam leaves concert over harassment with female attendee

2 minutes ago
 Foolproof security arrangements around churches or ..

Foolproof security arrangements around churches ordered

3 minutes ago
 Tehsil Sadar, City win archery championship

Tehsil Sadar, City win archery championship

3 minutes ago
 Train kills woman in faisalabad

Train kills woman in faisalabad

3 minutes ago
 Singapore reports 339 new COVID-19 cases

Singapore reports 339 new COVID-19 cases

5 minutes ago
 UVAS, Karwan-e-Ilm Foundation ink MoU providing sc ..

UVAS, Karwan-e-Ilm Foundation ink MoU providing scholarships to deserving/telant ..

20 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.