Georgia reports 662 new COVID-19 cases

TBILISI, Sept. 21 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2021 ) --:Georgia on Tuesday reported 662 new COVID-19 cases, taking its total to 595,926, according to the country's center for disease control.

Data from the National Center for Disease Control and Public Health showed that 3,534 more patients have recovered in the past 24 hours, taking the total number of recoveries to 563,530.

Meanwhile, 34 people died in the last 24 hours, raising the death toll to 8,575.

The center said 12,503 tests have been conducted in the past 24 hours around the country.

The country had administered a total of 1,655,040 doses of COVID-19 vaccines as of Monday, according to the center.