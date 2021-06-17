Georgia reports 741 new COVID-19 cases

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

TBILISI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2021 ) :Georgia on Thursday reported 741 new COVID-19 cases, taking its total to 356,920, according to the country's National Center for Disease Control and Public Health.

Data from the center also showed that 945 more patients have recovered in the past 24 hours, taking the total number of recoveries to 342,720.Meanwhile, 18 new COVID-19 related deaths were recorded, raising the death toll to 5,114.