Georgia Reports 867 New COVID-19 Cases

Tue 05th October 2021

Georgia on Tuesday reported 867 new COVID-19 cases, taking its total to 618,620, according to the country's National Center for Disease Control and Public Health (NCDC)

Data from the NCDC showed that 1,877 more patients have recovered in the past 24 hours, taking the total number of recoveries to 591,668.

Meanwhile, 30 people died in the last 24 hours, raising the death toll to 9,068.

The NCDC said 16,066 tests have been conducted in the past 24 hours around the country.

As of Monday, the country had administered a total of 1,818,258 doses of COVID-19 vaccines, according to the NCDC.

According to Georgia's education Ministry, all public and private schools have resumed in-person study on Monday.

