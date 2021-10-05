UrduPoint.com

Georgia Reports 867 New COVID-19 Cases

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Tue 05th October 2021 | 02:14 PM

Georgia reports 867 new COVID-19 cases

Georgia on Tuesday reported 867 new COVID-19 cases, taking its total to 618,620, according to the country's National Center for Disease Control and Public Health (NCDC

TBILISI, Oct. 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2021 ) --:Georgia on Tuesday reported 867 new COVID-19 cases, taking its total to 618,620, according to the country's National Center for Disease Control and Public Health (NCDC).

Data from the NCDC showed that 1,877 more patients have recovered in the past 24 hours, taking the total number of recoveries to 591,668.

Meanwhile, 30 people died in the last 24 hours, raising the death toll to 9,068.

The NCDC said 16,066 tests have been conducted in the past 24 hours around the country.

As of Monday, the country had administered a total of 1,818,258 doses of COVID-19 vaccines, according to the NCDC.

According to Georgia's education Ministry, all public and private schools have resumed in-person study on Monday

Related Topics

Education Died Georgia All From

Recent Stories

Singapore reports 2,475 new COVID-19 cases

Singapore reports 2,475 new COVID-19 cases

2 minutes ago
 German shares lose 0.79 pct Monday

German shares lose 0.79 pct Monday

2 minutes ago
 UK records another 35,077 coronavirus cases

UK records another 35,077 coronavirus cases

2 minutes ago
 Hunerkada opens admission in music learning progra ..

Hunerkada opens admission in music learning programs

3 minutes ago
 Kenya confirms bid for 2025 world athletics champi ..

Kenya confirms bid for 2025 world athletics championships

3 minutes ago
 COVID Vaccination: 37 unvaccinated passengers offl ..

COVID Vaccination: 37 unvaccinated passengers offloaded public transport

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.