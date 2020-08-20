Georgia reports 9 new COVID-19 cases

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Georgia confirmed nine new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, bringing its total to 1,370.Three of the nine new cases were imported, the National Centre for Disease Control and Public Health (NCDC) said

TBILISI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2020 ) :Georgia confirmed nine new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, bringing its total to 1,370.Three of the nine new cases were imported, the National Centre for Disease Control and Public Health (NCDC) said.

As of Thursday, 1,108 of the 1,370 patients have recovered, while 17 others have died, the center said. Georgia reported its first confirmed case on Feb. 26.