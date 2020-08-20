UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Georgia Reports 9 New COVID-19 Cases

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Thu 20th August 2020 | 03:57 PM

Georgia reports 9 new COVID-19 cases

Georgia confirmed nine new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, bringing its total to 1,370.Three of the nine new cases were imported, the National Centre for Disease Control and Public Health (NCDC) said

TBILISI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2020 ) :Georgia confirmed nine new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, bringing its total to 1,370.Three of the nine new cases were imported, the National Centre for Disease Control and Public Health (NCDC) said.

As of Thursday, 1,108 of the 1,370 patients have recovered, while 17 others have died, the center said. Georgia reported its first confirmed case on Feb. 26.

Related Topics

Died Georgia

Recent Stories

Police launch search operation in Muslimabad, adjo ..

2 minutes ago

SBBU's VC regularizes contract employees

2 minutes ago

Polish Foreign Minister Resigns Citing Need for Ne ..

4 minutes ago

Medics treating Navalny working to 'save his life' ..

4 minutes ago

70 pilferers caught in Jhang circle

4 minutes ago

Alexei Navalny: the charismatic campaigner who tak ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.