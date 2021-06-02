UrduPoint.com
Georgia Reports 954 New COVID-19 Cases

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Wed 02nd June 2021 | 04:51 PM

Georgia reports 954 new COVID-19 cases

Georgia on Wednesday reported 954 new COVID-19 cases, taking its total to 346,150, according to the country's National Center for Disease Control and Public Health (NCDC)

TBILISI (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2021 ) :Georgia on Wednesday reported 954 new COVID-19 cases, taking its total to 346,150, according to the country's National Center for Disease Control and Public Health (NCDC).

Data from the NCDC showed that 896 more patients have recovered in the past 24 hours, taking the total number of recoveries to 329,516.

Meanwhile, 30 people have died in the last 24 hours, raising the death toll to 4,834.

The NCDC said 30,603 tests have been conducted in the past 24 hours around the country.

