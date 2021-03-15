Georgia starts vaccination campaign against COVID-19

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Georgia on Monday launched its nationwide inoculation campaign against COVID-19 after getting the first batch of vaccines from COVAX last week

TBILISI (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2021 ) -- Georgia on Monday launched its nationwide inoculation campaign against COVID-19 after getting the first batch of vaccines from COVAX last week.

"People should believe that we will not defeat the pandemic without vaccination," said Paata Imnadze, deputy director of the country's National Center for Disease Control (NCDC), after receiving his first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine in Tbilisi.

He urged all medical workers to get vaccinated as soon as possible.

According to the Georgian government, people working in the health sector will be eligible to get vaccinated first in Georgia.

Amiran Gamkrelidze, director general of the NCDC, on Monday told local media that Georgia will vaccinate 65 percent of the country's adult population by the end of 2021.

Georgia on Saturday received the first batch of 43,200 doses of AstraZeneca/Oxford vaccines via the COVAX platform.

According to the NCDC, Georgia on Monday registered 268 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, bringing its total to 274,989.