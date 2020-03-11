UrduPoint.com
Georgian Deputy Agriculture Minister Tests Positive For Coronavirus Disease - Ministry

Wed 11th March 2020 | 04:21 PM

Georgian Deputy Minister for Environmental Protection and Agriculture Yuri Nozadze has tested positive for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), the ministry said in a statement on Wednesday

TBILISI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th March, 2020) Georgian Deputy Minister for Environmental Protection and Agriculture Yuri Nozadze has tested positive for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), the ministry said in a statement on Wednesday.

"On March 10, Deputy Minister Yuri Nozadze was diagnosed with the coronavirus disease following repeated lab tests. He continues to receive treatment under the supervision of doctors," the statement said.

According to the ministry, a member of Nozadze's family tested positive for COVID-19 last week, which prompted the deputy minister to put himself under quarantine despite the initial lab tests not confirming infection.

About a week later, Nozadze was retested and the disease was confirmed.

Georgia currently has 23 confirmed COVID-19 cases. Earlier in the day, Russian upper house lawmaker Grigory Karasin told Sputnik that his meeting with the Georgian prime minister's special representative for relations with Russia, Zurab Abashidze, initially scheduled for March, will be postponed to mid-April over the COVID-19 outbreak.

On a global scale, nearly 120,000 cases of coronavirus infection have been detected, leading to over 4,200 deaths. Meanwhile, more than 65,000 people have recovered.

