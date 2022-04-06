UrduPoint.com

Georgia's COVID-19 Cases Top 1,650,000

Umer Jamshaid Published April 06, 2022 | 01:47 PM

Georgia's COVID-19 cases top 1,650,000

Georgia on Tuesday reported 578 new COVID-19 cases, bringing its total to 1,650,008, according to the country's National Center for Disease Control and Public Health (NCDC)

TBILISI, April 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2022 ) :Georgia on Tuesday reported 578 new COVID-19 cases, bringing its total to 1,650,008, according to the country's National Center for Disease Control and Public Health (NCDC).

Data from the NCDC showed that 389 more patients have recovered in the past 24 hours, raising the total number of recoveries to 1,629,032.

Meanwhile, three people died of the disease in the last 24 hours, raising the death toll to 16,761.

As of Tuesday, the country had administered a total of 2,862,482 doses of COVID-19 vaccines, according to the NCDC.

Georgia reported its first confirmed COVID-19 case on Feb. 26, 2020.

Related Topics

Died Georgia 2020 From

Recent Stories

Volkswagen to Reduce Production of Mass Market Car ..

Volkswagen to Reduce Production of Mass Market Cars, Focus on Premium Vehicles - ..

10 minutes ago
 PTI lawmakers move no-trust-motion against PA depu ..

PTI lawmakers move no-trust-motion against PA deputy speaker

28 minutes ago
 Another makeshift hospital under construction in S ..

Another makeshift hospital under construction in Shanghai

10 minutes ago
 New facility to expand transforming food waste int ..

New facility to expand transforming food waste into compost in Aussie capital

10 minutes ago
 Pakistan can jointly uphold national development, ..

Pakistan can jointly uphold national development, stability: China

10 minutes ago
 New Zealand reports 14,120 new COVID-19 cases

New Zealand reports 14,120 new COVID-19 cases

20 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.