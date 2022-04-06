Georgia on Tuesday reported 578 new COVID-19 cases, bringing its total to 1,650,008, according to the country's National Center for Disease Control and Public Health (NCDC)

TBILISI, April 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2022 ) :Georgia on Tuesday reported 578 new COVID-19 cases, bringing its total to 1,650,008, according to the country's National Center for Disease Control and Public Health (NCDC).

Data from the NCDC showed that 389 more patients have recovered in the past 24 hours, raising the total number of recoveries to 1,629,032.

Meanwhile, three people died of the disease in the last 24 hours, raising the death toll to 16,761.

As of Tuesday, the country had administered a total of 2,862,482 doses of COVID-19 vaccines, according to the NCDC.

Georgia reported its first confirmed COVID-19 case on Feb. 26, 2020.