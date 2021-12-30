UrduPoint.com

Georgia's COVID-19 Cases Top 930,000

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 30, 2021 | 04:05 PM

Georgia's COVID-19 cases top 930,000

Georgia on Wednesday reported 2,514 new COVID-19 cases, taking its total to 930,544, according to the country's National Center for Disease Control and Public Health (NCDC)

TBILISI, Dec. 30 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2021 ) --:Georgia on Wednesday reported 2,514 new COVID-19 cases, taking its total to 930,544, according to the country's National Center for Disease Control and Public Health (NCDC).

Data from the NCDC showed that 2,711 more patients have recovered in the past 24 hours, taking the total number of recoveries to 890,733.

Meanwhile, 61 people died in the last 24 hours, raising the death toll to 13,707.

As of Wednesday, the country had administered a total of 2,495,435 doses of COVID-19 vaccines, according to the NCDC.

