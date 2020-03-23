German Disease Control Institute Puts Average Age at Death From Coronavirus at 82

(@FahadShabbir)

The average age of those who have died from the coronavirus in Germany is 82, the director of the Robert Koch Institute for disease control told reporters on Monday

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd March, 2020) The average age of those who have died from the coronavirus in Germany is 82, the director of the Robert Koch Institute for disease control told reporters on Monday.

"The average age of those infected with the virus stands at 45 years. The average age of those killed by it at 82.

Fifty-seven percent of those infected are men," Lothar Wieler said.

Fifty-five percent of the infected had a cough and 40 percent a fever, he added.

Germany recorded 4,000 new infections overnight, bringing the tally to 22,672, and 86 people have died in the country since the outbreak began. Wieler said these estimates were inconclusive because not all German states had submitted the latest figures.