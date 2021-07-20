UrduPoint.com
German Health Minister Says 60% Got At Least One COVID-19 Shot, But More Need To Join

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Tue 20th July 2021 | 04:36 PM

German Health Minister Jens Spahn said on Tuesday that over half of the population has received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose, but more citizens should join the campaign to protect themselves and people around

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th July, 2021) German Health Minister Jens Spahn said on Tuesday that over half of the population has received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose, but more citizens should join the campaign to protect themselves and people around.

Last week, German Chancellor Angela Merkel stated that the country had not yet reached an optimal vaccination rate, even though the vast majority of the elderly were immune to COVID-19 due to vaccination. She urged Germans to get vaccinated to avert the fourth wave.

"This is an important milestone: 60% (49.9 million) of people in [Germany] have been vaccinated at least once, 46.7% (38.8 million) have full protection with vaccination. For a safe fall and winter, however, we need more people to join in and thus protect themselves and others," Spahn tweeted.

Vaccination in Germany began in late December 2020.

